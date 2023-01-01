Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.63 million, a PE ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 352.94%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.