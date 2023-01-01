Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

