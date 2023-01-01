Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,773,000.90 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$52.90 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$39.05 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.29.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.83.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.