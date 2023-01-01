WOO Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $150.95 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $150.95 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,242,609 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

