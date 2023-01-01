WOO Network (WOO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.55 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $151.40 million and $14.55 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,242,609 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

