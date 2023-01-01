WOW-token Price Down 0.7% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $435.33 million and approximately $0.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.55 or 0.01488276 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008513 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018034 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00035830 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.02 or 0.01720501 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000955 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04352791 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

