Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $244.69 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $908.29 million and approximately $38.72 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $244.69 or 0.01476511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,711,964 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

