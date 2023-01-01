XDC Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $353.00 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. XDC Network has a total market cap of $353.00 million and $1.96 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XDC Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,805,174,819 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

