Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 717,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Youdao Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Youdao has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $677.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.29.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

