Zcash (ZEC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33.35 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Zcash has a total market cap of $591.13 million and $33.35 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.84 or 0.00222542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00070272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,043,675 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.