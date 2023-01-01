Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Lessened by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 3.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.41. The company had a trading volume of 228,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.27. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $599.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile



Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

