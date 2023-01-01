Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $210,140.32 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88.

Shares of ZM opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $191.61.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

