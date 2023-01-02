1irstGold Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $61.08 or 0.00365065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $6,403.44 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

