23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,740,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 27,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $983.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.04. 23andMe has a 52 week low of 2.04 and a 52 week high of 7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 5.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total transaction of 85,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at 766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 23andMe by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in 23andMe by 64.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 23andMe by 83.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

