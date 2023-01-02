302,952 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 152.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
