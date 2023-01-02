A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in December

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. 24,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

