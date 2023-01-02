Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $44.27 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

