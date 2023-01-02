Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,125. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

