Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,125. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
