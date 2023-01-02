Acala Token (ACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $860,004.92

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $65.23 million and approximately $860,004.92 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038278 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00228779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11321046 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $773,259.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

