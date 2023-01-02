ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

ACR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.26. 46 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,048. The company has a current ratio of 150.87, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 515,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 37,632 shares of company stock valued at $439,662 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

