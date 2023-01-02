Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,210,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 14,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 87,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,648. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

