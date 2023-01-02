Adshares (ADS) Tops One Day Volume of $995,471.36

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00007446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $43.99 million and $995,471.36 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004431 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002445 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,588 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

