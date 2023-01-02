Adshares (ADS) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00007462 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $44.11 million and $1.05 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004410 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002439 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,588 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

