Adshares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $44.03 million and $1.05 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00007451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00027097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004378 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,588 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

