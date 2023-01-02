Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATGE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,968,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares during the period.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

