aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $83.79 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, aelf has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $83.79 million and $11.25 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004328 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007418 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,488,946 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

