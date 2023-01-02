Aergo Market Capitalization Tops $38.50 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Aergo has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $38.50 million and $3.60 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aergo

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

