Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,315.0 days.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of AEOXF opened at $132.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $154.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($151.06) to €138.00 ($146.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €126.00 ($134.04) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

Featured Stories

