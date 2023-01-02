African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE AGAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,424. African Gold Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,384,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

