Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.65. 21,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $161.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.