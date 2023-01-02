agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 22,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

