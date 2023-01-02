Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,541. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

