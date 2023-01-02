Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.86-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.3 %

ARE stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day moving average is $148.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $423,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 185.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

