ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 811,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.51. 7,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,673. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

