Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 2,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,980. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

