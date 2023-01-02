Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
ERH stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
