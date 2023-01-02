Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

ERH stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $367,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

