Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $63.98 million and $1.22 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.01487902 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017805 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00034760 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.01733663 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

