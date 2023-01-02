Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $131.23 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,564 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 4.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Prologis worth $131,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 59,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,580. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.