Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $202.32 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,405 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 6.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of American Tower worth $202,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

