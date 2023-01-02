Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,378. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

