Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.68. 9,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,293. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.94. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

