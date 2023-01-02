Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 867 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth $4,093,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $4,082,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 34.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 143,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.90. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

