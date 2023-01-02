Alta Capital Management LLC Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for 1.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FBHS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. 80,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,246. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.