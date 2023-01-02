Alta Capital Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,760 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,164,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 457.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after buying an additional 1,219,397 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,972,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 747.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 799,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 705,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 775,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 647,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.46. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

