Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

