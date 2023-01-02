Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Up 33.2% in December

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Altus Power Trading Up 2.2 %

Altus Power Company Profile

NYSE:AMPS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

