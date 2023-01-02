América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

