American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,939 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

NYSE PEAK opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

