American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $30.71 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 6.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $135.64 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.30.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

