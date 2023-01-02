American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Invests $11.53 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

